Power Outages Remain In Livingston County

February 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More than 2,000 homes and businesses remain without power in Livingston County following two significant ice storms that have impacted the state since last week.



The more powerful, historic storm last Wednesday knocked out power to hundreds of thousands across the region. Utility crews have been working around the clock since then but high winds and additional weather events have impacted efforts.



DTE Energy’s outage map shows that scattered outages remain throughout the county; notably in the Brighton, Howell, Fowlerville, Hamburg Township, and Pinckney areas. Estimated restoration times vary between today and Wednesday, but no specific times are given.



Consumers Energy says it’s keeping the 600 crews – including workers from four other states – working on the system. In all, more than 385,000 customers were impacted by the two recent storms. Power has since been restored to more than 324,000 customers.



The utility said that it’s down to the most frustrating part of a big storm event – the small outages – and it is focused on restoring the customers that have been impacted the longest.