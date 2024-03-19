Power Outage Forces Fowlerville Community Schools to Close Tuesday

March 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A day off for students, parents and teachers of Fowlerville Community Schools.



"Our elementary schools and our early learning center, Little Glad, have no power. So, we're closing the whole district down today. We didn't want the young kids to be home alone, so it was best just to close the whole school district down," Superintendent Matt Stuard told WHMI News.



Stuard says a decision about after-school programs is expected by midday Tuesday.



"We do have some after-school activities in our elementary schools. We just want to verify that the power is back on before making that announcement official," he said.