Power Restored To Milford Area

September 27, 2019

A power outage in the Milford area had about 5,000 DTE customers in the dark for several hours this morning.



An unspecified equipment problem at about 4:45am was to blame for the outage, which was roughly bounded by Fenton Road to Duck Lake Road and Clyde Road to Lone Tree Road.



Power was restored shortly before 8am. (JK)