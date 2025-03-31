Report Potholes To County Road Commissions Or MDOT

March 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Spring has sprung and so too have potholes on area roads and freeways across the WHMI listening area.



Potholes have been popping up with repeated freeze and thaw cycles and area motorists are being encouraged to report them.



Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap. As temperatures rise, the ground returns to normal level creating a void or gap between the pavement and ground below it. When vehicles drive over the gap, the pavement weakens leading to a pothole.



Local issues can be reported to the Livingston County Road Commission.



Director of Engineering Garrett Olson says any roads - outside of City and Village limits and that is not an M, I, or U.S. route – they typically take care of. If there are noticeable potholes in areas, either asphalt or gravel, Olson says they have a good system in place on their website that they encourage residents to use at www.seeclickfix.com.



Visit www.LivingstonRoads.org and click on “Report Road Issues”, which will then take people to www.seeclickfix.com. A link is provided.



Olson said it’s a good resource and gets requests directly to the superior that’s responsible for that area so if people notice a pothole somewhere and somewhere and want it be addressed, either submit through that online system or give them a call.



In addition to potholes, other issues can also be reported. Some include brush and tree trimming, deer carcass, debris in roadway, flooding or water over road, shoulders, snow removal, and tree work among others.



Meanwhile, M-DOT handles potholes on state trunklines. Those can be reported via the bottom link. For Cities and Villages, those can be reported to local municipalities.