Post 141 Collecting Supplies for Hurricane Helene Victims

October 3, 2024

Nik Rajkvovic / news@whmi.com



Howell's American Legion Post 141, and others, are now collecting items to help victims of Hurricane Helene.



"We are putting together a supply run to run down to the American Legion Post in Ashville, North Carolina, Post 70. Basically to bring in as much needed supplies as we can to them," member Trent Shelton told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



One truck is scheduled to leave Thursday evening, but Shelton says others are planned October 18.



"Water is a big one. Personal hygiene. Paper products like toilet paper and wipes. Feminine products. Diapers. Baby wipes. Dry food," which Shelton says are all needed in the region.



Shelton says anyone willing do donate pallets of water or supplies should call Post 141 ahead of time, (517) 546-2534.



Post 141 is located near Grand River and M-59, at 3265 W Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48855.



Shelton's full interview with Chuck and Madison is linked below.