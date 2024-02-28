Possible Tornado in Grand Blanc Knocks Out Power, Closes Parts of Dort Highway

February 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The following is a statement from Grand Blanc Police:



A tornado struck the Grand Blanc area at around 1:20AM . A large portion of the Grand Blanc area is without power per Consumers Energy. So far no deaths or injuries have been reported.



If at all possible please avoid the following areas:



* Dort Hwy & Reid Road

* Dort Hwy & Grand Blanc Road

( Grand Blanc Road is open )

* Dort Hwy & Gibson Road

* Reid Road & Porter Road



If you spot hazardous driving conditions such as down wires , trees or other debris in roadway , smell natural gas , or are in need of other emergency assistance please call 911.

An emergency services worker will get to you as soon as possible.