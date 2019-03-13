Possible Threat Prompts "Secure Mode" In Fenton Schools

March 13, 2019

Buildings in Fenton Area Public Schools were placed in secure mode as a precaution Tuesday morning.



The district said it took the precaution after being made aware of a possible threat in the area. A district wide communication was sent out to parents and caregivers about the incident in which Fenton Superintendent Dr. Adam Hartley says the possible threat was not directed at the district and buildings were placed in secure mode for precautionary reasons only. Hartley tells WHMI they went into Secure Mode based on the information given to them by the Fenton Police Department regarding a person of interest that was last seen in the Fenton area that was possibly armed. He says once they were notified by local law enforcement that the person was in custody, the secure mode was lifted throughout the school district shortly before 11am.



Hartley says they were in Secure Mode for approximately one hour and reiterated there was no threat to Fenton Area Public Schools and the secure mode was for precautionary reasons only. (JM)