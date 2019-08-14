Possible Electrical Fire Burns Through Roof Of Oceola Home

August 14, 2019

An Oceola Township home sustained severe fire damage Tuesday,



The Howell Area Fire Department was called out to the residence in the 3700 block of Eager Road at about 11:45am. Fire Chief Andy Pless told WHMI that the fire appeared to be electrical in nature and that they were called after workers painting inside the 6,600 square foot ranch home noticed smoke coming from a light fixture. Upon arrival, flames had spread through the attic and were showing through the roof.



Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within about 15 minutes and save most of the occupants personal belongings. While there were no injuries, Pless said the fire spread through the entire attic, with several areas burned through the roof. The cause remains under investigation. Assisting with the fire were the Hartland Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. (JK_)An Oceola Township home sustained severe fire damage Tuesday,



The Howell Area Fire Department was called out to the residence in the 3700 block of Eager Road at about 11:45am. Fire Chief Andy Pless told WHMI that the fire appeared to be electrical in nature and that they were called after workers painting inside the 6,600 square foot ranch home noticed smoke coming from a light fixture. Upon arrival, flames had spread through the attic and were showing through the roof. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within about 15 minutes and save most of the occupants personal belongings. While there were no injuries, Pless said the fire spread through the entire attic, with several areas burned through the roof. The cause remains under investigation. Assisting with the fire were the Hartland Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. (JK)