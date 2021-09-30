Possible COVID Exposure At Luke Bryan Concert

September 30, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) is warning residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Luke Bryan concert held in Conway Township earlier this month.



27 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the outdoor concert held in a farmer’s field on Saturday, September 18th. According to a press release, during the case investigations conducted by LCHD and other local health departments, it was determined that other attendees may also have been exposed.



The approximately 20,000 individuals who attended the concert are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status. In addition, health officials say attendees should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 through this Sunday, October 3rd and wear a face covering while in public areas. That’s because people infected with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe.



Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include fever or chills, a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. Individuals with any of those symptoms may have COVID-19 and should be tested. Anyone who attended the concert and is experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake or pale or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, should seek emergency care immediately.



The LCHD says that while COVID-19 continues to spread in the community, there are several steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from others, staying home when you are ill, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. They say that vaccination is still the best public health prevention strategy to end the pandemic and note that individuals aged 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination and are encouraged to receive one if they have not already.