Portion of Grand River Closed for Water Main Repairs in Brighton

August 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The City of Brighton has issued a traffic alert following the closure of one lane of Grand River Avenue in Brighton.



According to the posted advisory, the far right west/northbound lane of Grand River between Liberty and Cross Street is closed while emergency crews conduct water main repairs.



Drivers in this area may experience delays while the work is being done.



Questions and concerts can be directed to the Department of Public Works at dps@brightoncity.org or 810.225.8001.