Portion of Grand River Closed for Sidewalk Replacement in Brighton

October 17, 2023

April O'Neil / news@HWMI.com



A portion of west/northbound Grand River Avenue in the City of Brighton will be closed today, October 17th, as the City’s contractor replaces local sidewalks as part of the Main Street Streetscape Project.



The project requires the far right lane of west/northbound Grand River to be CLOSED during the daytime hours from North to St. Paul Street.



The lane will reopen in the evening hours once the work is completed.



Pedestrians on these two blocks of Grand River will have access to the entrances of the buildings most of the time; however, there may be a short period when access will be limited while the new concrete is being poured and given time to cure.



Any questions or concerns can be directed to dps@brightoncity.org or by calling 810.225.8001.