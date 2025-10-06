Portion of 96 in Howell Twp. Closed Due to Fatal Crash

October 6, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck left one man dead.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post were called to a crash that happened on westbound I-96 at Mason Road, in Howell Township, around 1:45 p.m. Monday.



The preliminary investigation showed that a 2025 Kenworth semi with a trailer was driving west on I-96 when the driver, a 39-year-old man from Jalisco, Mexico slowed the truck to a stop due to traffic congestion. A 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by a 49-year-old Fowlerville man, hit the back of the trailer.



The Fowlerville man was pronounced dead at the scene.



A passenger in the semi, a 42-year-old man from Jalisco, Mexico, was thrown from the bunk area and sustained minor injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured.



The investigation is ongoing, but investigators said it doesn’t appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The roadway remained closed until around 5 p.m. to allow time for the crash investigation and cleanup.