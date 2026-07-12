Portion of 9 Mile, Dixboro Roads in South Lyon Area to Close Monday

July 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A pair of private developments scheduled to begin Monday will close both a portion of 9 Mile Road in Lyon Township, and Dixboro Road in the City of South Lyon.



According to the Road Commission for Oakland County, Pulte homes will pave the gravel section of 9 Mile Road from just east of Addison Boulevard to Briar Meadow, closing the that section of 9 Mile between Griswold and Currie to through traffic, through late September.



“We have issued a permit to allow them to go in. They pave it to our standards, but they pay for the paving of that section of 9 Mile Road,” said RCOC spokesman Craig Bryson.



Access to homes within the closed section of 9 Mile Road will be maintained throughout construction. The detour for through traffic during the closure of 9 Mile Road is Currie Road to 10 Mile Road to Griswold Road, back to 9 Mile Road and vice versa.



“We (RCOC) are not doing the work. We just allow them to do the work. The township approves the development. It definitely does impact people who typically use that road. They’ll be able to access all the homes and businesses along there at all times, but they may have to go to the opposite end of the closure to be able to do that,” Bryson added.



This section of 9 Mile Road carries approximately 1,440 vehicles daily, according to RCOC.



Additionally, Elevate Property Partners on Monday will close Dixboro Road, from 9 Mile Road to 10 Mile Road on the South Lyon/Green Oak Township border, to through traffic, through Friday, August 21.



The closure is necessary for the developer’s contractor to pave the gravel section of Dixboro Road, from 10 Mile Road to Londonderry Drive, in conjunction with a private development, according to RCOC.



Access to homes within the closed section of Dixboro Road will be maintained throughout construction. The detour for through traffic during the closure of Dixboro Road is 10 Mile Road to Rushton Road to 9 Mile Road, back to Dixboro Road and vice versa.



This section of Dixboro Road carries approximately 780 vehicles daily.



“We appreciate everybody’s patience as this construction takes place,” said Bryson. “The beauty of this is that we’re getting a portion of road paved at no cost the taxpayers. That’s the silver lining if we can get through the work itself.”



More information on each project is linked below.