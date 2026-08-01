Road Closure In White Lake Township To Replace Culvert Saturday

August 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists are being advised of a road closure in White Lake Township this weekend.



The Road Commission for Oakland County says it expects to close Porter Road from M-59/Highland Road to Haley Road for just one day this Saturday.



The closure is needed to remove and replace a failed culvert.



In case of any inclement weather, the work could be done on Sunday, August, 2nd.



The Road Commission advises the road will re-open the same day.



The detour for thru-traffic is M-59/Highland Road to Hill Road to Grass Lake Road, back to Porter Road and vice versa.



Access to homes and businesses will be maintained north and south of the culvert work, located on Porter Road, just south of Alpine View Drive.



The work is being done in advance of a simple resurfacing project on Porter Road from M-59/Highland Road to Grass Lake Road this year. Dates for that project will be announced.



The work is being done by the RCOC Highway Maintenance Department. This section of Porter Road carries approximately 2,350 vehicles per day.