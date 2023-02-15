Popular Restaurant Catches Fire in Salem Township

February 15, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A popular restaurant in Salem Township caught on fire Wednesday evening.



Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the backside of Karl’s Cabin restaurant around dinnertime. Crews were called to the scene and customers were evacuated.



The restaurant is located at the corner of Gotfredson Road and North Territorial Road.



It opened on January 31st, 1947. Karl’s Cabin is one of the oldest log cabin restaurant structures in southeast Michigan. The establishment has quite a history and hosted singer Johnny Cash in the 1950s.