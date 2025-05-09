Pope Leo XIV Stirs Optimism for Local Catholics

May 9, 2025

Pope Leo XIV is creating a new wave of excitement for local Catholics.



The Vatican conclave announced Thursday that Cardinal Robert Prevost would be the 267th pope, also becoming the first Augustinian one.



Prevost, 69, was born in Chicago and attended the St. Augustine Seminary High School, located in Holland, according to an article from the Chicago Sun Times.



Father Joshua Fons, Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick’s Church in Brighton, said parishioners were very excited coming into Friday’s morning mass. He said even though they already knew a new pope was named, there was still cheering when it was announced during the service.



Multiple people in the area said they didn’t expect an American to be named to the position, but that was a welcomed surprise.



Having a pope not only from the U.S., but from the Midwest, allows local Catholics a chance to relate to Leo XIV in a way that they may not have before, Fons said. Having similar experiences, such as attending similar high schools or serving in similar roles will allow for a deeper connection.



Catholic churches have recently reported dropping attendance, with fewer Americans identifying with the religion. Many are hoping Leo XIV can reinvigorate the Church and bring people back to the faith.



Leo XIV served as a missionary in Peru for over a decade before returning to Chicago. Fons said the missionary work gives him the knowledge and skills to reach out to those who are not practicing.



“Having a pope that has that experience of seeing the need and bringing the gospel to those who haven’t heard it, or people who have heard it and need to hear it again in a new way, gives me a lot of encouragement and excitement,” he said.



Leo XIV celebrated his first Mass in his new role Friday morning.



