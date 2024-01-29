Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic at Northfield Twp Community & Senior Center

January 29, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Washtenaw County Health Dept is collaborating with Northfield’s Human Services and Northfield Twp. Community/Senior Center to provide a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday, January 30th from 1-3pm.



The Northfield Township Community & Senior Center, located at 9101 Main St. in Whitmore Lake, will offer free health screenings, COVID and Flu vaccines, and safety supplies, on both a walk-in and appointment basis.



Other health resources will be available, including blood pressure screenings, masks, and COVID test kits, all free of charge.



Northfield Township says it is best to call 734-544-6700 to schedule a vaccine. Appointments are preferred, but drop-ins will be accepted.



If you are interested in other vaccines such as shingles, Tdap, Pneumoccoal, etc., an appointment must be scheduled in advance.



Only certain insurances are accepted at this event. More information can be found at the provided link.