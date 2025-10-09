Pontiac Woman Charged in Death of Fenton Motorcyclist

October 9, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a Pontiac woman has been charged for the hit and run death of a Fenton man.



The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. 49-year-old Jack Leverne Turnblom was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson FLHX with a 44-year-old passenger. They were going northwest on Woodward Avenue.



The Sheriff’s Office said a 2010 GMC Terrain, driven by 36-year-old Leeann Jean Darling, failed to yield to a red light for northbound Perry Street. The motorcycle reportedly struck the side of the vehicle.



Neither of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.



Turnblom was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His passenger was injured but has since been released from the hospital.



Darling then allegedly got out of her vehicle and fled the scene.



Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit investigators identified Darling as a person of interest in the crash. She turned herself in on Oct. 1. She reportedly had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Macomb County for operating while intoxicated – 3rd offense, the Sheriff’s Office said.



“The inhumanity of striking a fellow human being and taking off to leave them to die is staggering,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The suspect in this case has had more than one opportunity to change their irresponsible and dangerous behavior but failed to do so. The terrible consequences of that decision must be something they are held accountable for.”



Darling has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, a 15-year felony, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, denied or evoked causing death, a 15-year felony and operating while license suspended, denied or revoked causing serious injury, a 5-year felony.



Darling was arraigned on Oct. 4. Her bond was set at $750,000 cash or surety.



(photo credit: OCSO)