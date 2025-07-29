Pontiac Trail To Close For Culvert Replacement Project In Wixom

July 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of Pontiac Trail is slated to close Monday as part of a lengthy culvert replacement project in the City of Wixom.



The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to close Pontiac Trail, just west of Old Wixom Road, starting Monday to remove and replace a 59-year-old culvert that crosses the Norton Drain.



The closure is between Old Wixom Road and Oak Creek Drive. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained east and west of the road closure.



The road is expected to re-open in early October. That section of Pontiac Trail carries approximately 11,000 vehicles daily.



During the closure, the detour route for Pontiac Trail traffic will be Wixom Road to Grand River Avenue to Milford Road, back to Pontiac Trail, and vice versa.



Additionally, the Michigan Airline Trail along the north side of Pontiac Trail and the pedestrian crossing on the south side of the culvert will be closed during the project.



The detour for the Michigan Airline Trail is Wixom Road to West Maple Road to the Huron Valley Trail and vice versa.



The $2.4 million project is funded primarily with federal funds, with RCOC providing matching dollars.





The project includes the following:



-Removing the existing corrugated metal culvert under Pontiac Trail that carries the Norton Drain.



-Placing a pre-cast concrete box culvert with head and wing walls.



-Replacing the pedestrian bridge on the south side of the road with a new sidewalk on the new culvert.



-Paving with asphalt in the vicinity of the culvert.



-Placing new guardrail.





For more information on the project, visit the provided link.



For questions about the culvert project, contact RCOC through any of the following methods:



-Online at www.rcocweb.org

-Via telephone at 877-858-4804 (Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.)

-Via e-mail at dcsmail@rcoc.org



Photos:RCOC