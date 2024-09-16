Pontiac Trail to Close for Saturday's Block Party in Wixom

September 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Pontiac Trail in Wixom will close for a community Block Party this Saturday.



The Road Commission for Oakland County warns Pontiac Trail will be blocked off between Wixom and Old Wixom roads for the event, but should reopen late Saturday night.



During the closure, the detour route for traffic is Wixom Road to Old Wixom Road, back to Pontiac Trail, and vice versa.



The closed section of Pontiac Trail carries approximately 10,810 vehicles daily.



Photo courtesy of downtownwixom.org.