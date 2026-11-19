Pontiac Trail Re-Opens In South Lyon/Lyon Township

November 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy road in the South Lyon/Lyon Township area has finally re-opened to traffic following a lengthy construction project.



The Road Commission for Oakland County, in partnership with the two communities, has re-opened Pontiac Trail, from 9 Mile to just south of the CSX Railroad tracks just north of 10 Mile following reconstruction and road improvements that started back in early May.



That section of Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street carries approximately 20,000 vehicles daily.



The approximately $11 million project has resolved decades-old flooding problems, improved traffic flow and safety and enhanced aesthetics. It was funded with federal funds and contributions from RCOC, the City of South Lyon and Oakland County general government (through the Tri-Party Program).



RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said “We appreciate the patience and cooperation of residents, businesses and motorists throughout this project. We recognize the construction work and disruptions to businesses and traffic were challenging, particularly for those who live and work along the corridor. These improvements address long-standing drainage issues and provide a safer, more efficient roadway for the community.”



Kolar also thanked Congressman Tom Barrett for helping RCOC obtain a permit for working within the CSX railroad right of way north of 10 Mile Road.



The project included:



• Reconstructing the drain system between the Yerkes Drain and Detroit Street to reduce flooding.



• Installation of a storm sewer from the Yerkes Drain south to University Avenue.



• Reconstructing the Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street roadway impacted by sewer construction, as well as the roadway from south of Dorothy Street to the Yerkes Drain.



• Milling (removal of existing pavement) and repaving with asphalt on sections of Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street not impacted by sewer construction.



• Upgrading pedestrian crosswalks throughout the project to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



• Replacing curbs and gutters where needed.



• Extending the southbound right-turn lane on Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street from north of 9 Mile Road to Princeton Drive.



• Construction of an eastbound right-turn lane on 9 Mile Road at Pontiac Trail.



In 2027, work will continue to modernize the traffic signals at the Pontiac Trail intersections with Reynold Sweet Parkway, McHattie Street and 10 Mile Road. Additional work will also be done on ADA ramps.