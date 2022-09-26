Roundabout Project At Pontiac Trail & North Territorial Road Done

September 26, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



After months of being closed for construction of a roundabout, a busy intersection has finally re-opened to traffic.



The new single-lane roundabout is located at the intersection of Pontiac Trail and North Territorial Road. The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises it officially re-opened the intersection Friday afternoon. The Road Commission monitors numerous intersections across the county for traffic volumes and safety.



The intersection of Pontiac Trail and North Territorial Road had a higher traffic volume than what was recommended for the existing design – prompting the project.



In addition, the Commission stated that traffic volumes are expected to increase as the neighboring communities continue to grow. It noted the roundabout was the ideal solution to help safely handle current and future traffic volumes at the intersection, and address capacity needs while reducing emissions from idling vehicles.