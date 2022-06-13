Pontiac Trail/North Territorial Roundabout Construction Starts Today

June 13, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy intersection will be closed to traffic starting today to allow for the construction of a single-lane roundabout.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that the intersection of Pontiac Trail and North Territorial Road in Salem Township is expected to be closed for approximately 15 weeks. Utility relocations have been ongoing in the area.



A virtual meeting was held recently, where Project Manager Nate Murphy explained that a single-lane roundabout will be constructed and the intersection will be realigned, along with drainage and storm sewer installation. He said concrete curb and islands will also be constructed and permanent signs and intersection lighting will be installed.



It was noted they do their best to stay on schedule but all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions, supply chain issues, and sometimes unexpected utility conflicts.



Access to homes and businesses located near the intersection will be maintained throughout construction but no traffic will be able to traverse the intersection during the project.



The posted detour is all paved roads and includes Dixboro, Plymouth, Curtis and 6 Mile Roads.



A link to a detour map and project page is provided.