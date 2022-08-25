Concrete Curing For Roundabout Islands

August 25, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Visible progress is being made on the new roundabout being constructed at the intersection of Pontiac Trail and North Territorial Road.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that its contractor finished pouring the concrete splitter and central islands earlier this week. While the concrete is curing, the contractor is grading and compacting the stone road base in preparation for paving in the coming weeks.



The intersection remains closed to all thru-traffic.



Access for those who live on Dutch Hill Drive and those traveling to businesses located at the intersection will be provided but no traffic will be allowed to traverse the intersection itself.



Officials again remind that law enforcement is issuing tickets to those who attempt to violate the closure.



Motorists should follow posted detours or take an alternate route.