New Work Zone Cameras At Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street Project

July 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two new work zone cameras have been installed at the site of a big construction project in Oakland County.



The Road Commission for Oakland County has installed two Work Zone cameras on Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street to provide real-time views to the public of the ongoing reconstruction and drainage improvements on the segment of road from 9 Mile to north of 10 Mile in South Lyon/Lyon Township.



Viewers can track construction progress on the RCOC website, via the provided top link.



Site visitors can view the project live or a time-lapse series that combines all footage segments taken in succession.



The Road Commission will produce a compilation of all footage upon completion of the project, expected mid-November.



Direct links:



• Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street and 10 Mile Road/Lake Street camera: https://tinyurl.com/4ekkbrsz



• Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street and Reynolds Sweet Parkway camera: https://tinyurl.com/muz4ca7v



For more information on the project, visit the Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street project page. That link is provided bottom.