Northbound Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street Closed In South Lyon Area

May 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lengthy closure in the South Lyon community started Monday.



The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) has closed northbound Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street, from 9 Mile Road to the CSX Railroad tracks located just north of 10 Mile Road in South Lyon and Lyon Township, until mid-November for reconstruction and drainage improvements.



Southbound Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street will remain mostly open.



There will be short-term closures of southbound Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street for sewer work and other improvements, and those closures will be announced in advance. Additionally, on-street parking is prohibited on this section of Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street during construction; however, businesses remain open, and sidewalk and business access will be maintained.



The detour for northbound traffic is 9 Mile Road to Griswold Road to 10 Mile Road to Martindale Road to 11 Mile Road, back to Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street.



The approximately $11 million project will resolve decades-old flooding problems, improve traffic flow and safety and enhance aesthetics. It will be paid for with federal funds and contributions from RCOC, the City of South Lyon and Oakland County general government (through the Tri-Party Program).



The project is expected to be substantially completed in the fall.



Work includes:

-Reconstructing the drain system between the Yerkes Drain and Detroit Street to reduce flooding.



-Installing a storm sewer from the Yerkes Drain south to University Avenue.



-Reconstructing Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street roadway impacted by sewer construction as well as from south of Dorothy Street to the Yerkes Drain.



-Milling (removal of existing pavement) and repaving with asphalt on sections of Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street not impacted by sewer construction.



-Modernizing traffic signals at the Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street intersections with Reynold Sweet Parkway, McHattie Street and at 10 Mile Road/Lake Street (work will be done in 2027)



-Upgrading pedestrian crosswalks throughout the project to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



-Replacing curbs and gutters where needed.



-Extending the southbound right-turn lane on Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street from north of 9 Mile Road to Princeton Drive.



-Constructing an eastbound, right-turn lane on 9 Mile Road at Pontiac Trail.



10 Mile Road/Lake Street will be closed at Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street for a duration to install the sewer line and complete other improvements. Various other side street closures will also be required for sewer and road construction. Dates for those closures will be announced as they approach.



The contractor for the project is DiPonio Contracting of Shelby Township. They expect to have the project substantially completed and open to traffic by November 15th.



This section of Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street carries approximately 20,000 vehicles daily.



For more information on the project, visit the “Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street, 9 Mile to north of 10 Mile Road” page in the “Road Projects” section of the RCOC website. That link is provided.



Photos: RCOC