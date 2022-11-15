Whitmore Lake Man Dies In Single Vehicle Crash

November 15, 2022







Police say alcohol and drugs appear to be factors in a fatal crash in Lyon Township early Monday morning.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a Whitmore Lake man died when the vehicle he was driving in left the roadway and struck a tree.



35-year-old Seth Lowry was operating a 2022 Kia Niro westbound on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane at approximately 4:45am when the crash occurred. The vehicle drifted off the right side of the road and collided with a tree.



Lowry was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and Investigators determined he was not wearing a safety belt.



The Office says alcohol and drug use appear to be factors in the crash, which is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.