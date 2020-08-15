Road Project Starts Monday On Pontiac Trail

August 15, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





Motorists can expect to encounter delays associated with a preventive maintenance project that starts Monday.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin a chip seal project on Pontiac Trail between US-23 and North Territorial Road in Northfield, Salem and Ann Arbor Townships. Simultaneously on Monday, the Road Commission will finish its chip seal work on 6 Mile Road between Pontiac Trail and Chubb Road in Salem Township as well. Pontiac Trail will not be closed to traffic but officials advise delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route. The road improvements are expected to be completed by Tuesday, August 18th. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Chip seal projects are preventative maintenance. Once the roads are back open, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles. After that happens, the Road Commission will return to the area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.