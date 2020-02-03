Pontiac Man Enters Plea To Fenton Armed Robbery

February 3, 2020

A plea has been entered by a Pontiac man charged with an armed robbery in Fenton.



22-year-old Ward Alvin Goodnight III was arrested December 29th and charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of felony firearms. He had been sought for the December 5th robbery of a 23-year-old Holly man who Fenton Police say agreed to meet Goodnight in a store parking lot along Owen Road to sell his PlayStation 4. The meet-up was arranged via the “letgo” app, which pairs up buyers and sellers of used items. The victim said after giving Goodnight the gaming system, he pulled out a gun and told him to get back inside his car. Goodnight then drove away.



In court last week, a guilty plea was entered on his behalf to a lesser charge of larceny from a person and a felony firearms count. He remains held on a $15,000 personal bond pending sentencing March 9th when he’ll face up to ten years behind bars. (JK)