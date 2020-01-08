Pontiac Man Charged In Fenton Armed Robbery

January 8, 2020

A Pontiac man charged with a Fenton armed robbery is due back in court Thursday.



22-year-old Ward Alvin Goodnight III was arrested December 29th and charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm. He had been sought for the December 5th robbery of a 23-year-old Holly man who Fenton Police say agreed to meet Goodnight in a store parking lot along Owen Road to sell his PlayStation 4. The meet-up was arranged via the “letgo” app which pairs of buyers and sellers of used items. The victim said after giving Goodnight the gaming system, he pulled out a gun and told him to get back inside his care. Goodnight then drove away.



He was ordered held on a $15,000 personal bond pending a probable cause conference Thursday at 1pm in 67th District Court. If convicted, Goodnight could face up to two years in prison. (JK)