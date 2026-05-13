Poll: Mike Rogers Holds Edge Against Democatic Rivals in US Senate Race

May 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers is polling ahead of his Democratic rivals. That’s according to the Lansing-based Glengariff Group, commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber, which surveyed 600 likely Michigan voters between April 28 and May 1.



In hypothetical matchups, Rogers received 43.8% support to Congresswoman Haley Stevens' 41.5%, and 42.8% to state Sen. Mallory McMorrow's 40.7%, with both results falling within the survey's margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.



Rogers held a wider lead of nearly 5 percentage points over Abdul El-Sayed, 44.7% to 39.8%.



“You know why their polling is so low? Don’t forget the Biden inflation, where huge double-digit increases in costs of everything happened under the Democrats. The president has been there a little over a year trying to get them down. It takes time. (Voters) get it,” Rogers told WHMI News.



“We also are offering solutions. What (Democrats) are saying is we’re going right back to where we were. Bigger government. More government in your life. Higher taxes. They voted against no tax on overtime. Three million Michigan families count on that. They’re going to remember that.”



Michigan's U.S. Senate contest is ranked among the most competitive in the country this year after Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, announced he would not seek re-eleciton.



Rogers said he hopes his Democratic opponents continue to think that “raging against Donald Trump” is the only solution they need to have, adding his solutions-based campaign will put him in D.C.



“Our numbers prove it. That’s why we’re doing as well as we are in the polling.



However, pollster Richard Czuba, whose Glengariff Group firm conducted the new survey, told The Detroit News that Rogers faces a significant hurdle in the number of undecided voters remaining in each matchup with the Democratic candidates, including 14.7% undecided when he faces Stevens, 15.5% against El-Sayed and 16.5% against McMorrow, according to the poll results.



A large majority of those undecided voters said they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance, which Czuba said could be a drag on the Rogers’ campaign come November.



“This is a pretty good chunk of voters who are still undecided, and as we saw in the primary poll, part of the reason for that is the Democrats who are running just don't have strong name ID yet, even within their own party, let alone with anyone. But when you look at them, boy oh boy do they disapprove of Donald Trump by a margin of 70%," Czuba said.



"This is going to be a referendum on Donald Trump. That makes for a very treacherous path for Mike Rogers."



The complete poll is attached below.



Photo courtesy of Mike Rogers' campaign.