Poll: Michiganders Want All Gas Sales Tax to Pay for Road, Bridge Repairs

February 27, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A recent EPIC-MRA poll shows 82-percent of Michigan voters want all taxes collected at the gas pump to pay for fixing the state's roads and bridges.



The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association argues the state has neglected to do that for decades, resulting in a $3.9 billion investment deficit.



The group goes on to say that of the $1.1 billion generated off the state's 6% sales tax at the gas pump, only about $50 million goes to roads and bridges, with the remaining funds shifted to education and local communities.



"The results of this poll show the continued need for a long-term, equitable, and sustainable infrastructure plan from Michigan’s leaders. Study after study shows that Michigan’s infrastructure will continue to worsen if we don’t make the needed investments now," said Rich Coppersmith, executive vice president of MITA.



"I hope Michigan’s leaders will see these results and come together to do what’s needed and pass a long-term infrastructure investment plan that will put Michigan on the right track for years to come."



