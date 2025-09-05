Polish Festival, Depot Day Return to South Lyon

September 5, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



South Lyon is the site of two different events this weekend.



Knights of Columbus Council 7586 is hosting their 4th annual Polish Heritage Festival at St. Joseph Parish Saturday and Sunday.



Attendees can expect a lot of food, including pierogies, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage, eating contests, and bands playing throughout the weekend. The popular Polka Mass is Saturday at 5 p.m.



Men Bake Cookies, Guernsey Farms Dairy and Salem Gardens are among the vendors that will set up at the festival this year.



The top prize for this year’s raffle is $3,500. 2nd prize is $700, 3rd is $500, 4th is $300 and 5th through 10th is $100 each. Tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10 or 10 for $30. Organizers said the money raised through tickets will go back into the community.



The Polish Festival runs from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday.



The 44th annual Depot Day runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Historic Village at McHattie Park.



Among the activities scheduled are Thomas the Train rides, pedal car contests and the Bubble Man. A silent auction is being held with proceeds going toward the South Lyon Historical Society’s Barn project. Kiwanis will have food and drinks available for purchase.



Both events are free.