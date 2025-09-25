Police: White Lake Man Struck, Killed Crossing Highland Road

September 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



White Lake Township Police report a 69-year-old man was struck and killed while trying to cross Highland Road late Wednesday evening.



Officers were called to the scene near Legrand Boulevard around 11:18 pm. The unidentified victim was unresponsive and lying in the road. He was pronounced dead on scene.



A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was struck by a vehicle heading east on Highland, driven by an 81-year-old man from Holly.



Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.



Anyone with further information related to the crash is asked to contact White Lake Police Sgt. Brad Connell by phone at (248) 698-4400 or by email at bconnelll@whitelakepolice.com.