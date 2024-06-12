Police Warn of Scammers Asking for Gas Money in Exchange for Fake Jewelry

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Local law enforcement warning of a scam where someone asks for gas money or a gift card in exchange for jewelry, which almost always is fake.



"The subjects may be hanging out in the freeway areas of Livingston County," says Undersheriff Jason Pless. "Often times this request is met with a dog or a child, or something in toe that ties into the emotions of our residents and they give up cash for something that is not real."



However, many victims are too embarrassed to report it.



"We would request anyone who is a victim of these crimes to report it to us, especially if it has just occurred, or these individuals are found to be in Livingston County making these requests," says Pless.



"Deny the requests and contact 911 immediately so we can attempt to identify who these individuals are."