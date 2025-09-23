Police: Two Killed in Crash That Tied Up Morning Commute on I-96 Through Novi

September 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Novi Police confirm two people were killed in a fiery crash that tied up eastbound I-96 and Grand River for several hours during Tuesday morning's commute.



It happened around 2 am on eastbound I-96 between Beck and Novi Road.



Chief Erick Zinser said an initial investigation indicates that an Acura driven by a woman had a mechanical issue and was stopped in the "left inside lane."



Her vehicle was struck from the rear by a Kia Soul and both vehicles burst into flames, killing both drivers.



There were no passengers in either vehicle.



Zinser did not release an age or hometown for the Acura driver and did not have any information on the driver of the Soul.



The crash investigation and cleanup closed eastbound I-96 for several hours, forcing drivers off the highway and onto surface streets, such as Grand River.



Photo courtesy of MDOT.