Police Shoot, Kill Knife-Wielding Man in Ingham County

April 6, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports one officer is being treated for minor injuries after police shot and killed a man who pulled multiple knives during an altercation in Vevay Township Sunday afternoon.



According to a release, a passing motorist called 911 about a man walking the wrong way on US 127 near Barnes Road.



The sheriff's office reports "Several police personnel arrived on scene and observed the previously described man on the freeway in moving traffic. Personnel contacted him; he was non-compliant and soon after produced multiple knives. De-escalation efforts continued for several minutes. During this intervention, the man was shot by police personnel."



Life-saving efforts were initiated but were unsuccessful.



No other officers were injured.



According to the sheriff's office, "Limited details will be released at this time as the investigation is in its infancy, next of kin notifications are in progress, and the Michigan State Police will be conducting the investigation."



A video of this event that has surfaced on social media, in which a citizen can be heard in the video stating, “he’s got handcuffs on”.



The sheriff's office confirmed "the individual was not handcuffed when officers confronted him; he was armed with multiple knives."



The release went on to say "This is a tragic event for all involved, and we ask for our community’s patience and prayers."