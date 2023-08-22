Police Look for Suspect in Hit-and-Run Crash on US-23

August 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Green Oak Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person accused of causing a multi-car accident on US-23, and then fleeing the scene.



The driver of a blue GMC Sierra with a chrome grill and black push bumper (pictured) was one of four vehicles involved in the crash on Northbound US-23 around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.



The department says the suspect allegedly struck the first victim's vehicle, causing two more cars to be hit. The suspect then fled the scene.



Minor injuries were reported at the scene in addition to the damaged vehicles.



Police described the suspect as "a heavy-set white female, approx. 40-50 years old."



Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Beach with the Green Oak Township Police Department at (810)231-9626.