Police Seek Information on Missing Teenager in Howell

September 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





*** updates will be posted on Howell Police Facebook page.





The City of Howell has issued a missing person alert for a teenage girl who was last seen Tuesday, September 12th.



14-year-old Mackenzie Kuempel of Howell (pictured) was last seen around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.



She is described as being 5’7” with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red, plaid pajama pants.



Mackenzie was seen riding her blue and pink bike near the area of Fowler Heights, located south of Grand River Avenue near Fowler Street and the railroad tracks.



If anyone sees Mackenzie or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to call 911 immediately.



Any updates will be posted on the Howell Police Department Facebook page. That link is provided.