Police Seek Information in Costco Liquor Theft

August 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Green Oak Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in obtaining information related to a recent liquor theft at Costco, located at 6700 Whitmore Lake Road.



According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, a Retail Fraud investigation is currently underway after $1,549.93 worth of liquor was stolen from the store.



While the specific date of the theft was not provided, photos from Costco security cameras were uploaded of the suspect in question.



It is believed the suspect loaded the liquor into a cart and pushed it from the store before fleeing the scene.



Unlike other merchandise items, a membership card is not required to purchase alcohol at Costco.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at (810) 231-9626.