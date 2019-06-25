Police Seek Information Following Fatal Crash On M-14

June 25, 2019

Police are seeking information following a fatal crash Monday.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post received a call concerning a semi-truck in need of a motorist assist at approximately 4:30am Monday. While that semi-truck was parked on the side of M-14, a second semi-truck lost control and struck it. The second semi-truck rolled over and caught on fire. The crash occurred on eastbound M-14, in the curved roadway, near Barton Drive. Police say MSP Motor Carrier Officers were not able to make it to the cab of the second semi-truck, as it was fully engulfed in flames, on its side and blocking all lanes of traffic. The driver is deceased and the identity has not been released. Police say the driver of the first semi-truck sustained minor injuries. Eastbound M-14 was shut down between I-94 and Barton Drive until approximately 6pm for investigation. Hazmat crews were on scene responding to spilled fuel and an accident reconstructionist utilized the MSP Aviation Unit – a drone that photographs crash scenes to assist investigators with incident mapping and in providing aerial photographs.



Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051. Photo: MSP Twitter. (JM)