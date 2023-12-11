Police: Second Person of Interest in Custody for Murder of Samantha Woll

December 11, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new person of interest is in custody for the stabbing death of Samantha Woll. The 40-year-old former aide of Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin was murdered at her home on Detroit’s east side back in October.



According to the Detroit News, police say the latest suspect appears to be a random stranger, and is not connected to an acquaintance of Woll’s taken into custody and released one month ago.



No other details have been made available.