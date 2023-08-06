Police Search for Missing Person Last Seen in Whitmore Lake

June 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Green Oak Charter Township Police are looking for a man who has been missing for over three weeks. They are also asking for the public's help in locating him.



Below is the Missing Person Alert issued by police on June 9th.





MISSING PERSON:



Ronald Gene Rolison Sr W/M 55yrs old (pictured).



On 06/08/2023 the Green Oak Township Police Department took a report of a missing person.



Concerned family stated that they have not seen or heard from "Ronnie" since before May 14, 2023.



He is described as 6ft tall, 240lbs with a long "salt and pepper" goatee and "lots of tattoos."



He was last known to be driving a Red Ford F250 with Michigan license plate DE05530.



Ronnie is considered missing and endangered and may be medically compromised at this time.



He is known to frequent the 7 Mile Rd area in Detroit but was last seen by family in Whitmore Lake.



Please contact Officer Beach at (810)231-9626 ext. 245 with any information on the whereabouts of Ronald Gene Rolison.



