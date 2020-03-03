Police Say No Foul Play In Hamburg Man's Death

March 3, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Police continue to investigate after a body was found last month in Hamburg Township.



On February 16th officers from the Hamburg Township Police Department were dispatched to a field in the area of Henry and Pettysville roads regarding a found body. Police Chief Richard Duffany tells WHMI that upon arrival, officers found a the body of a 51-year old Hamburg Township man. Chief Duffany says it was apparent that he had been deceased for some time. Family members, who had been the ones to find the body, told police he had not been seen in approximately a month, but that it was not uncommon for him to be away for long periods of time.



The scene was processed by evidence technicians from the Hamburg Township Police Department, Brighton Police Department, Green Oak Township Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Duffany says they are awaiting toxicology results to determine the cause of death. However, he says that based upon the circumstances they do not believe foul play is involved.



HTPD was also assisted in this investigation by the Michigan State Police and Hamburg Township Fire Department.