Police Remind Residents To Lock Vehicles Following Break-Ins

July 17, 2019

Local police are reminding residents to lock their vehicle's doors after a series of break-ins this week.



The Northfield Township Police Department have reported that several unlocked vehicles were entered in Northfield Township and Green Oak Township over the weekend, specifically in the Wildwood and Northpointe subdivisions. Personal property like wallets, purses, and change were stolen.



Northfield Township police remind that larceny from automobiles is often a crime of opportunity and that locking the doors can prevent one from becoming a victim. Additionally, they advise people to remove all personal and valuable items when exiting the vehicle and encourage anyone in the township to contact the department should they see someone or some vehicle that appears out of the ordinary, or suspicious. (MK)