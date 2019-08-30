Police Release Name of Motorcyclist Killed In Tyrone Twp. Crash

August 30, 2019

The identity of the Livingston County motorcyclist killed in a Tyrone Township crash has been released.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old John Ely of Fenton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred early Thursday morning. Deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:50am to the crash scene on White Lake Road near Forest Hills Drive. A preliminary investigation indicates Ely, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling east on White Lake Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it left the right side of the road. The motorcycle then re-entered the roadway and overturned.



Speed does not appear to be a factor, although alcohol use is being investigated. Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Fenton Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance. (JK)