Local Agencies Assist With Police Pursuit On I-96 In Brighton

July 6, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There was a large police presence in the Brighton area today as multiple agencies assisted an outside jurisdiction with a vehicle pursuit.



A large number of vehicles from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Brighton Police Department were all in the area of I-96 and Grand River.



A WHMI listener reported seeing around 20 police vehicles and said traffic was stopped on westbound I-96 at Grand River. The freeway on and off ramps were said to be shut down so the pursuit couldn’t enter into the City off Grand River.



The scene was cleared shortly before 1pm and a suspect was reportedly apprehended.



Local agencies have not released any formal details.