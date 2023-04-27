Police Presence at South Lyon High School

April 27, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to South Lyon High School today sometime after 2:00 p.m. on reports on an unknown incident at the school.



Students and staff were evacuated onto the lawn of SLHS, located at 11 Mile Road and Pontiac Trail.



Dispatch confirmed there was no active incident, and no threat to anyone on campus, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office needed to investigate the premises.



There were reports of multiple police vehicles in the parking lot and officers were blocking the school's entrances.



The SLHS Senior "Water Wars" are scheduled to occur this week. While officers will be attending those scheduled events, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were called for a separate incident.



This story is ongoing at we'll have more information as it becomes available.