Brighton Man Found Safe Following Police Advisory

August 6, 2019

After police asked community members to be on the lookout for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who went missing Sunday, they now say he has been found.



An endangered missing advisory was issued late Monday by Michigan State Police for 79-year-old Kenneth Bernard Moilanen who had last been seen near Farley Road in Putnam Township on Sunday around 3pm. They said he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and did not have his necessary medication with him.



But in an update issued Tuesday morning, MSP Lt. Gary Megge, said the advisory was canceled and that Moilanen was safe with family. No further information was provided. (JK)