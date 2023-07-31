Police Look for Suspect of Green Oak Twp. Hit and Run

July 31, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police are asking for the public’s help in obtaining information related to a hit and run crash that occurred last week in Green Oak Township.



According to the Green Oak Township Police Department, the two-car crash occurred on Wednesday, July 26 at approximately 4:15pm on N/B Whitmore Lake Road.



Police say the suspect vehicle, described as a black Dodge pick-up truck, struck the victim vehicle before doing a U-turn and fleeing S/B on Whitmore Lake Road.



The pick-up has a metal winch type attachment on a "v push bumper" or brush guard type front bumper with The State of Michigan license plate possibly beginning with JET, J5T or JST.



The driver of the pick-up was a white male driver with short, dark hair, according to witnesses.



A description of the victim’s vehicle was not given, other than it was a white vehicle of some kind.



Witnesses indicated there was white paint transfer from the victim’s vehicle to the front bumper of the suspect's pick-up following the crash.



Anyone with information please contact Detective Hughes at (810) 231-9626.